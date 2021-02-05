Like a lot of artists in 2020, Rezz’s output wasn’t as much as many of us might have hoped. But we understood, we were all living in the same world as everyone else. Still, seeing her first release of 2021 is exciting for a multitude of reasons.

“Sacrificial” with PVRIS is out now, and it’s absolutely phenomenal. Without throwing away her iconic sound, she still does something different with some new keys, some new patterns, and vocals from PVRIS that truly tie everything together. Along with “Someone Else” with Grabbitz, this might be one of her best songs yet — or at least one of our favorite.

Rezz says, “When PVRIS sent over the vocal I immediately had an idea for the song. I love her music, so I’m really glad we were able to make it happen.”

PVRIS says, “‘Sacrificial’ is about risking it all for love… even if the world around you is telling you it’s not right.”

Listen below!

Photo via Maria Jose Govea @thesupermaniak