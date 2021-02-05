The Seven Lions: 1999 EP is melodic dance veteran Seven Lions’ first official full foray into trance, seeing him remix some of the biggest hits in his catalog. Spread across four tracks, the EP includes updated 2021 flips of “Worlds Apart,” one of his breakout major label tracks, the classic festival singalong anthem “Rush Over Me,” a Seven Lions classic 2012 “Days To Come” and his trance collab on Anjunabeats with Jason Ross, “Higher Love.”

Seven Lions is no stranger to the trance world, having collaborated with acts like Above & Beyond and Jason Ross, headlining festivals like Dreamstate SoCal and events including ABGT 250 at the Gorge, and leading the scene in bridging the sonic gap between the worlds of trance and dubstep. So to see him creating a full trance EP is not as jarring as one might think.

All of the songs retain their core melodies and vibes, now with newly added trance motifs that breathe new life into them.

Check them all out below!

Photo via Rukes.com