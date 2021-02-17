UK’s nightlife industry is itching to reopen, but unfortunately, it will have to wait.

Minister for Business & Industry and COVID Vaccine Deployment, Nadhim Zahawi, said nightclubs and music venues are unlikely to reopen until September at the earliest. This is in order to allow proper time for the majority of the population to be vaccinated.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally addressed reopening plans for nightclubs. He said rapid testing in combination with a mass vaccine will be key for the safe reopening of nightlife businesses across the country. His roadmap for ending COVID-19 restrictions is due out next Monday.

In addition, Zahawi did not rule out the continuation of social distancing, masks, and other safety measures for future events.

A recent Ipsos MORI poll indicated that 89% of the UK population plans to get vaccinated. The survey also reported 73% of Australians, 71% of Americans, 68% of Germans, and 57% of French plan on taking the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has called for government support, warning UK nightclubs could become “extinct” due to restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus.

Source: Mixmag