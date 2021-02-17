Movement Music Festival is officially canceled for May 2021.

Organizers of Detroit’s premier techno event come to the “painful realization” in an official statement below. Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Movement will not happen over Memorial Day weekend, May 29 – 31.

The update from Movement HQ reads:

We appreciate your patience as we continue to navigate our way through these challenging times and difficult decisions. Our team is working hard to provide updates about future dates and ticketing options. We will be in touch next month with more information.

Last year, Movement organizer Paxahu kept up with the tradition by hosting an online festival with Seth Troxler, Claude VonStroke, Anna, Justin Martin, DJ Godfather, MK, Gettoblaster and more. Although we won’t be able to gather in Hart Plaza together in May 2021, we’re hopeful for another live stream announcement.

Statement from Movement Detroit