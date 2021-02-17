Odesza’s last release was in August 2020, when they teamed up with Golden Features for the debut album of their collaborative project, BRONSON. Before that, in November 2019, they finally dropped their remix of “Waited 4 U” by Slow Magic (at least, on Spotify). It’s been a little under four years since they dropped their last studio album, A Moment Apart, but make no mistake, the boys are working.

We’ve seen studio updates before, notably in October 2019, but no one could be blamed for taking last year a little slower. Earlier this week, the duo tweeted, “hi guys we workin I promise,” which received over 15,000 favorites and nearly 2,000 retweets. Clearly, excitement for any forthcoming material from Odesza is still high.

We’ll have to wait and see when they next release some new music, but some sort of drop in 2021 isn’t out of the question. An album, if one were on its wait, would likely come out either toward the end of this year or early 2022.

hi guys we workin I promise — ODESZA (@odesza) February 16, 2021

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra Music Festival