Winter Music Conference (WMC) is expected to take place in a virtual space this May.

Last year would have marked the event’s 35th anniversary had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, making WMC the longest-running conference of its kind. As the music industry pushes forward, WMC’s virtual edition is setting up to rebuild, rethink, and innovate through insightful programming and professional panel discussions.

Director of WMC/Miami Music Week David Ireland reveals in a new post on LinkedIn:

After months of waiting and figuring out a roadmap, we are working on executing a virtual edition of WMC in late May. The Magnetic Agency Group will be partnering with WMC for this WMC Virtual edition and we are currently working on partners, speakers, content, etc. More info to come.

The virtual edition of WMC has just as much potential to drive the industry as it has for decades now. An integral part of Miami Music Week, WMC is dedicated to connecting leaders and future leaders in music, technology, education and culture.

Photo via Winter Music Conference