As your favorite artists prepare for the new year to warm up to release their larger projects, a bunch of artists have already begun to release new singles for our enjoyment. This week we saw new releases from the likes of KAYTRANADA, SG Lewis, Oliver Heldens and many other talented artists and producers. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

SG Lewis released a 10 track album titled Times. The British producer perfectly conducts a string of emotions on his latest project fusing upbeat house with a disco elements creating feel good vibes throughout the entire project.

William Black has returned with another melodic masterpiece on ‘Deep End’ alongside the help of vocalist Megan Redmon where Black keeps things down beat and chill adding another stellar production to his massive catalogue.

Marshemello teamed up with Persian artist Arash for a brand new Persian influenced house anthem. Marshmello keeps things fun and danceable on ‘Lavandia’ a release on Marshmello’s very own Joytime Collective.

Runnit released his debut EP, The Code of Conduct. On the highlight single ‘Focus Cypher,’ Runnit and Gurf enlist Keanu Wav and Dexter Fizz for a series of bars over a winding bouncy trap beat creating for a party anthem.

Featured image via: Joseph Okpako