DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna, & Cardi B’s massive collaboration “Taki Taki” is currently sitting at over 1.1 billion plays on Spotify, and it looks like at least part of the group is ready to do it again.

In social posts earlier today, DJ Snake shared a screen recording of a text conversation with Selena, sharing a picture of his quadruple platinum certification. In the next message, he says, “I think it’s time we gave them another one.”

Snake sends her an 8-second clip of an “idea” he has, but we can’t hear it, though she says, “OMG I love this! Let’s do it.”

Two out of three of Selena’s EDM collaborations have one billion streams or more, including “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, though “Wolves” with Marshmello is close with 940 million.

Stay tuned for more news on this collaboration as it moves forward!

Photo via Rukes.com