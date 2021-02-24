England just announced its reopening plans as part of a four-step process. Depending on cases, deaths and hospitalizations related to coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to lift the majority of restrictions by June 21st.

Step One: allows schools to reopen and after-school activities to resume. Small groups of people from different households will be allowed to meet up for recreational activities. On March 29th, the “Stay At Home” order will be dropped, but people will be encouraged to stay local as much as possible.

Step Two: starting April 12th outdoor hospitality can reopen, including pubs and restaurants. There will be no curfew, but patrons must remain seated when ordering, eating and/or drinking. This phase allows parties up to six people, or a larger group from two households.

Step Three: starting May 17th indoor hospitality can reopen — pubs, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, concert halls, galleries, etc. The rule of six or a larger group of two households will still apply. Outdoors, gatherings up to 30 people will be allowed.

Step Four: all legal limits on social contact removed on June 21st. The government also hopes to reopen nightclubs and lift restrictions on large-scale events like music festivals. On-site testing could be used as a condition of entry.

According to reports, there are rules and issues that have not been agreed to and subject to review. As ambitious as the plan is, these steps and dates are subject to change depending on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

