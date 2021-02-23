Insomniac announces an exciting progression in the form of a new music festival and record label, Lost in Dreams.

The concept welcomes another world of sounds, celebrating the beautiful side of bass music and beyond. So far, no word on the first release or when the festival is happening, but the EDM community is here for it.

Insomniac shares in the post below:

Since 1993, we’ve aimed to create a home for every type of dance music fan out there. We’re excited to continue that mission with Lost In Dreams, a brand new festival with its own dedicated record label, both of which will open up a new world of future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music.

In 2018, Insomniac Records expanded its scope with the launch of Insomniac Music Group, an umbrella of imprints which includes HARD Recs, Bassrush Records, IN / ROTATION, Dreamstate Records, Discovery Project and more.

Insomniac continues to curate its own universe of music and events with Lost in Dreams. See the teaser below and get ready for a new wave of sounds coming soon.

Lost in Dreams

Photo via Doug Van Sant for Insomniac Events