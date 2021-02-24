Daft Punk’s breakup video on Monday is still being felt and shared days later. Though reactions ranged from shocked to expected, the reality is that any rumors of new Daft Punk music are now, more likely than ever before, firmly solidified as false.

However, there’s still a lot of music for us to look back on, and not just the music they’ve released on their own. Over the years, Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter have co-written or co-produced, together or separately, a huge number of songs with other artists including Kavinsky’s “Nightcall,” N.E.R.D’s “Hypnotize U,” Arcade Fire’s “Electric Blue,” and of course plenty of Kanye West tracks.

The playlist below, compiled by Tommie Sunshine, features an almost- (if not completely) exhaustive list of all Daft Punk music over the years, at least the ones available on Spotify. Of course not every song from every one of their albums is on the list, as it is emphasizing their work outside of “Daft Punk” the project.