Spotify continues to ramp up its Snapchat-like stories feature, allowing artists to personalize playlists with Clips.

The platform began testing out the Clips feature last year, and now it’s moving to more artists and playlists across the app. Just like Snapchat or Instagram stories, artists can share behind-the-scenes snippets related to the curated playlists they share. This is exclusive to verified Spotify Artists.

Spotify provides a statement:

Playlists are getting an upgrade. We’re introducing new ways for artists to use select playlists to share their stories and create connections with fans. Spotify Clips will debut on even more Spotify playlists, featuring artists in short videos that let them put their personal stamp on a playlist experience.

In addition, Spotify now allows all artists to participate in the future of album art with Canvas. These short, looping visuals can be added to any track through Spotify for Artists.

With this announcement, Spotify expands its global audience as the platform reaches 80 new markets and integrates dozens of new languages.

See all the highlights from Spotify’s Stream On event here.

We're introducing new ways for artists to use playlists to share their stories with fans ✨ Spotify Clips will debut on even more Spotify playlists, featuring artists in short videos that let them put their own stamp on a playlist experience 🎥 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/sgHTWV244W — Spotify for Artists (@spotifyartists) February 22, 2021

Source: Spotify