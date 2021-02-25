Skream and Benga are absolute legends in the dubstep world, being among the first to popularize the then-budding genre. Skream transitioned to house, techno, and disco back in 2014 and Benga has only released an EP and a single since 2012.

Last year, Skream released a pair of albums entitled Unreleased Classics, ranging from 2002-2003 in the first volume, and 2004-2006 in the second. It wasn’t so much a signal of his return to dubstep as much as him unloading previously unreleased tracks, but after more than half a decade, it was surely nice to hear some low-end from him again.

This morning, however, Skream dropped a bomb: “Fucking hell…..Skream and @iambenga 2021 HWFG!”

Fucking hell…..Skream and @iambenga 2021 HWFG! — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) February 25, 2021

Responses to the tweet have all shown the excitement that fans have for this combination to get back together again. But wouldn’t it be nice if Artwork was also included and we had new Magnetic Man music? That would be the dream…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Either way, stay tuned for more updates on this exciting combo!