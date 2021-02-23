Insomniac is throwing a full-outdoor festival in Florida this April, called Abduction. As the first festival since Insomniac East was newly minted, not EDC Orlando, Forbidden Kingdom, Okeechobee, etc. that were already going on before it was founded, this will set the bar for the rest of their events moving forward. Of course, throwing it in the midst of a global pandemic presents its own challenges and opens Insomniac up to a lot of public opinion, but let’s look at what we have first.

The one-day event just dropped its lineup, featuring Diplo, Barely Alive, a Bassrush takeover, Tchami, Virtual Riot, and more, as well as 4B b2b a “mystery guest,” who’s obviously Flosstradamus. Why turn it into glyphs? Who knows.

Tickets for the April 10 event at Lot 54 at The Vanguard go on sale tomorrow.

Abduction’s flyer says there will be a temperature check (we assume upon entrance) as well as requiring masks. But we know that events at scale have difficulty enforcing mask mandates, especially when someone is hundreds of people deep in the middle of a crowd.

The festival is also in a place where it will set the bar for EDM events across the country. People in positions of power, as well as agents, manager, and other artists, are going to be watching this event closely to see what happens after — whether it becomes a superspreader event, how it was managed, what the blowback on artists might be.

We’ll be watching, too.

Photo by Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events