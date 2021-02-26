All this week, we’ve been getting good news from DJ Snake as he’s teased his next single, “Selfish Love” with Selena Gomez, out next Friday. Unfortunately, that’s been followed up with news that DJ Snake has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID cases in France have generally plateaued since the beginning of the year, averaging around 20,000 cases per 7-day period since January 13. According to VOA News, “The French government Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in about 10 French regions, including the Paris-Ile-de-France area around the capital, and said it is considering additional restrictions to address the situation.”

Though, they’re reportedly doing all they can to avoid another lockdown.

We wish DJ Snake all the best and hope for a swift recovery!

Positif au Covid 😓 — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) February 26, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com