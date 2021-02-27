At the beginning of this year, workout app Peloton debuted new remixes of Elvis Presley from Dillon Francis, Chromeo, and Big Boi. Now, those remixes are finally available on Spotify on the Elvis Presley: Greatest Hits album.

Dillon Francis takes on the classic “Do the Vega” and turns it into a short, bright and poppy house number. The little flashes of Elvis’s voice in between the new-age synths don’t sound out of place at all and give the track a timeless feel. As for Chromeo, they took up “Clean Up Your Own Backyard” and infused their own brand of funk and groove.

Check out all the remixes below along with a bunch of classic Presley tracks!

Photo via Rukes.com