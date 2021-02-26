Nurture, the sophomore album from Porter Robinson, is finally due for release on April 23, but not before one final single hits streaming services. Porter has revealed that “Musician” is out next Wednesday, March 3.

The prolific artist shared a teaser today on socials with a small snippet of the song, but we’re more interested in the original animation accompanying it. Could this be another anime music video a la “Shelter” five years ago? (Also holy shit, “Shelter” was really released 5 years ago, huh?)

The good news is, we won’t have to wait that long to find out, “Musician” drops in just 5 days.

Check out the teaser below!