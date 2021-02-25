Just yesterday, DJ Snake teased another collaboration with pop star Selena Gomez in the works and today we have an official announcement — “Selfish Love” drops March 4th.

Their smash hit “Taki Taki,” also featuring Cardi B & Ozuna, absolutely destroyed expectations upon its release in 2018. The song coined a phrase and style all its own, and has since racked up over 2 billion plays on YouTube and over 1 billion plays on Spotify.

“Taki Taki” soundtracks the visual below, picking up right where the music video left off. DJ Snake & Gomez part ways from Cardi B & Ozuna and they appear to level up before flying to the volcano top, casually dropping hearts in the pool of lava. Iconic.

Although DJ Snake is keeping the production tightly under wraps, “Selfish Love” releases in one week for the world to hear. Pre-save here.

DJ Snake – “Selfish Love” with Selena Gomez

Photo via Rukes.com