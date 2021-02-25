Tourists may be able to travel to Ibiza this summer with a vaccine passport.

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto revealed on Monday the government’s plans to issue these certificates as part of its safe travel initiative. Vaccine passports have already been approved for use in the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands for when tourism returns.

“We already have safety protocols in place,” Maroto explained, “but we want to take another step to help restart travel as soon as the coronavirus situation allows for it.”

Maroto said the government is working closely with the EU and OECD to “adopt common protocols that give travelers the confidence that they can travel safely.”

The Balearic government recently announced reopening plans for bars and restaurants. Businesses across the islands will have the opportunity welcome guests into open terraces and outdoor spaces next Month. If all goes well, indoor spaces will reopen mid-March.

Earlier this year, Maroto said Spain hopes to bring back tourism this Spring.

H/T: DJ Mag | Source: heLocal.es