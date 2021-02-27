With communities and industries still struggling to cope with the immense economic impact of COVID-19, charity live streams, even in 2021, are still going on. The latest announced is Rock-N-Relief, curated by singer/songwriter Linda Perry, lead singer and primary songwriter of 4 Non Blondes. The live stream will benefit the CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) organization.

The lineup is mostly rock, with names like Foo Fighters, Perry Farrell, Silversun Pickups, and more. However, the token EDM act on the lineup is deadmau5, which serves to highlight his apparent crossover potential and massive stardom even outside of electronic music.

Other participating acts of note include Sheryl Crow, Jewel, Tracy Bonham, Carly Simon, James Blunt, Ziggy Marley, K. Flay, Dawes, Gary Barlow, Shaed, Ozomatli, Miguel, Macy Gray, Aloe Blacc and Perry herself, who will also co-host alongside KROQ and SiriusXM’s Kat Corbett.

“Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts,” said CORE’s co-founder and CEO Ann Lee. “We are thrilled that Linda Perry has curated such an amazing group of artists to support our cause and bring comfort and joy to people in this time of hardship.”

No official date has been announced yet for the event, but it’s expected to take place over two days and will be streamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch account.

