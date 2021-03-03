A new festival in Utah has people talking thanks to one of the biggest lineups we’ve seen since the global pandemic began last year. Singularity, at the Utah Motorsports Campus, is going down April 30-May 2 and is one of the few multi-day, full-lineup socially distanced events that have occurred in the past 12 months — oh, and there will be pods.

Boasting a three-day lineup that includes the return of JOYRYDE b2b Ghastly as Ghostrydr, as well as 12th Planet, Peekaboo, NGHTMRE, Habstrakt, Dion Timmer, Dr. Fresch, Kompany, Whipped Cream, BlackGummy, and more, it’s exciting to see an event like this taking place after such a long time. This time, Mutiny Music Collective have tapped the notorious West Coast crew Space Yacht to jump on board, along with several senior industry veterans to take the event above and beyond.

Tickets are sold per pod, which accommodates up to 8 people, and range from $275 per day to $600 per day. Pods will be 10’x10′, with 6′ of space in between each adjacent pod. Masks are still mandatory and must be worn at all times, according to the event FAQ.

Tickets are on sale now.