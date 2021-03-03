NERVO are offering a $3,000 scholarship to an “ambitious and influential young woman who wants to change the world.”

In honor of Women’s History Month, the iconic dance duo have announced their “Revolution” scholarship program in collaboration with bold.org. The mission is to “amplify women and all their strength and courage” through this scholarship.

Applicants must sign up at bold.org and submit an essay about their greatest ambition and how they hope to make it a reality. The only prerequisite is a passion for art — whether it’s music, performance, or otherwise.

What’s your biggest artistic ambition? How will this scholarship help you bring that vision to life? Please submit a written response, and if you’d like, submit a link where we can check out one of your original artistic works!

The deadline is August 31st and the winner will be announced on September 24th.

Check out Nervo’s announcement below and good luck! Apply here.

Nervo’s Revolution Scholarship Announcement

Photo courtesy of Tomorrowland