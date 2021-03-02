Dirtybird and She Is The Music (SITM) have teamed up for Women In Music, a digital festival designed to uplift femme-identifying dance artists across the globe.

The event is sure to inspire, featuring an array of veteran and emerging talent from a wide spectrum of genres and styles — all of which embrace what it is to be a woman in music in their own way.

Femme dance icons Mija, LOUISAHHH, Gina Turner, DJ Holographic, Uffie, Worthy, Nala, Jenniluv, LP Giobbi, Lauren Flax, Black Girl/White Girl, Taylor Bratches, Camera, Alinka, PZB Live and more are set to perform. See the full lineup below and explore the sounds of these empowering artists.

Want to join in on the fun? Femme-identifying fans are encouraged to contribute directly to the festivities by sending the label a clip about what being a woman in music means to them. Submit here.

Women In Music goes down next weekend, March 11 – 14 on Dirtybird’s Twitch channel.

SITM is a nonprofit organization from Alicia Keys and Ann Mincieli with this mission of increasing the number of women working in music – songwriters, engineers, producers, artists and industry professionals. Learn more about the organization here.

Women In Music Digital Festival

Photo via Rukes.com