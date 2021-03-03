Nurture, the sophomore album from Porter Robinson, is due out April 23. With only a little over a month to go, the final single from the album, “Musician,” has just dropped.

The hyperpop single is a beautiful burst of blissful chords, synths, and vocals that perfectly exemplifies the new sound that Porter has adopted for his latest musical venture. Between this single, and the previously released “Look at the Sky,” “Mirror,” “Get Your Wish,” and “Something Comforting,” we have a pretty good idea of how the album will sound altogether.

Still, Porter’s music has always been greater than the sum of its parts, and we’re eagerly awaiting the opportunity to listen to the album the full way through to get the full experience.

In the meantime, stream “Musician” — out now!