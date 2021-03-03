The phrase “shows no signs of slowing down” is almost an inside joke between music journalists at this point, but every so often, it bears truth. Subsidia, the new label launched by Excision in late 2020, dropped an astounding 120 tracks in its initial launch, and each collection has released at least two more volumes, with the exception of Dawn, which is still on its second. (Though you can be sure to expect the next one soon enough.)

Dusk: Vol. 3 just dropped today with 17 new tracks representing the wonkier bass side of the label, featuring names like Ruvlo, Ray Volpe, Blvk Sheep, MIRR.IMG, Carbin, and smaller names like Tabe B, UHNK, Xinister, ZIZI, and others.

Once again, Subsidia (and, by extension, Excision) demonstrates its devotion to uncovering smaller artists and featuring them on the label along with known names.

Check out Dusk: Vol. 3 below!