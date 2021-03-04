Swedish House Mafia have reportedly parted ways with Columbia Records.

Billboard exclusively shares the group has separated from both Columbia Records and Ron Laffitte of Patriot Management. The partnership was relatively new, as Swedish House Mafia ultimately signed with the label in 2019 after a bidding war with Universal Music Group, leading into their short-lived spurt of comeback gigs.

Before all this, news of the EDM trio’s unexpected yet amicable split from longtime manager Amy Thomson made headlines in 2018. This was following their coveted Ultra Music Festival reunion performance and just before they announced a three-night run of shows in Stockholm. What fans expected to be a world tour fizzled out after a handful of dates and a couple of high profile cancellations.

Just recently, Swedish House Mafia was spotted in studio working on new music. The footage from SHM art director Alexander Wessely and day-to-day artist manager Max Holmstrand suggest their are indeed moving forward in some capacity. Under what label or management company is unknown.

It’s been nearly a decade since Swedish House Mafia released original music. Their studio album Until Now came out in 2012, giving life to timeless classics “Don’t You Worry Child,” “Save The World” and more.

Whatever deals might come next, we hope they result in new music.

Source: Billboard | Image by Hannes Soderlund