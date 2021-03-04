Last week, Justin Bieber revealed his new album, Justice, is due for release later this month. However, even without reading more into this story, the cover of the album already looks suspiciously similar to the art direction and style of popular French electronic music duo Justice.

As it turns out, the similarity is no coincidence.

While the Cross duo themselves haven’t made any public statement about the similarity, their label Ed Banger Records shared a photo on Instagram with the original sketch designed for Justice artwork. The facetious caption reads: “Ed Banger records appoints Mr Justin Drew Bieber as Art Director. We would like to thank Mr So Me [their long-time in-house designer] for all his work since 2003. with love (and lots of fun)”

In a statement to SPIN, Justice’s management said, “Bieber’s team emailed us in May of 2020, asking to be looped in with Justice’s graphic designer to discuss a logo. We tried to set up a call between Bieber’s team and our designer, but the call was never completed and the conversation ended there. No one ever mentioned an album called Justice or a logo that says Justice. The first time we saw anything about it was the announcement.”

So, clearly, they intended on drawing inspiration from Justice but never got the approval or even had the discussion prior to releasing their album artwork. It also comes via Bieber’s an outspoken Christian, and the ‘t’ in Justice is represented as a cross, however the similarities are still too blatant to ignore.

