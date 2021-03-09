Women’s History Month is here in full force — and last night, Stacey Lee‘s riveting UNDERPLAYED documentary made a statement as it hit streaming platforms for the first time ever on International Women’s Day.

UNDERPLAYED zeros in on gender, ethnic, and sexuality equality issues facing the electronic/dance music industry. It’s a raw, emotional, at times nail-biting snapshot of the unprecedented pressure women face as mainstream DJ/producers, as well as severely underrepresented underground artists that deserve a voice.

The cameras follow Louisahhh, Nervo, Nightwave, Rezz, Sherelle, TOKiMONSTA, Tygapaw and Alison Wonderland through 2019, providing an intimate look at the highs and lows, the fears and victories of their careers. These empowering artists have managed to break down barriers in a male-dominated industry — and it’s beautiful to watch play out.

The film also takes us back to the early beginnings of electronic music, reintroducing pioneers like Delia Derbyshire, Suzanne Ciani and Daphne Oram. These names have somehow been lost in the shuffle and music education for young women is lacking, which are just some of the many issues UNDERPLAYED sheds light on.

Also featuring Anna Lunoe, DJ Duffey, Chippy Nonstop and many more talented artists, musicians, engineers, and other industry professionals who know all too well the challenges women in music face everyday — UNDERPLAYED ultimately steers the conversation toward the need for more opportunity and inclusivity.

Watch the trailer below and stream UNDERPLAYED now.

UNDERPLAYED Trailer | TIFF 2020