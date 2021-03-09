Insomniac‘s Factory 93 presents an all-new outdoor festival experience, Skyline.

The newly announced two-day event is dedicated to underground dance music, as well as street and digital art. Scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend in Orlando, Electric Daisy Carnival‘s neon GARDEN concept is taking over Lot 54 at The Vanguard.

The lineup headlines BLOND:ISH, DJ Tennis, Lee Foss, Maceo Plex, Nicole Moudaber and The Martinez Brothers. Also featuring sets from Anabel Englund, DJ Minx, Cocodrills, Durante, Eli Escobar, Francesca Lombardo, Layla Benitez, Lucati, Monoky, Serge Devant, Sacha Robotti, Spencer Brown and Qrion.

For techno lovers, this fills a void as Movement Detroit has unfortunately canceled for 2021, due to circumstances related to the coronavirus. As many cities and states are still shut down, Florida seems to be the new hot spot for bringing back live music.

As for Skyline, passes go on sale this Thursday at 12 PM ET, starting at $39.99 plus fees.

Temperature checks and masks are required.

More info and tickets here.

Factory 93 Presents Skyline