Though the GRAMMYs haven’t officially aired on television yet, winners are already being announced, apart from the major categories that will be revealed live like Record, Album, and Song of the Year. Both dance/electronic categories, for Recording and Album, have already received a winner and Kaytranada has swept them both.

The Haitian-Canadian producer and artist won for his 2019 album Bubba, along with one of the album’s singles, “10%” with Kali Uchis. He was up against Diplo & Sidepiece, Disclosure, Flume, and Jayda G in the Recording category. On the album side, he was competing with I Arca, Baauer, Disclosure, and Madeon.

Congratulations to Kaytranada!

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind” — Diplo & Sidepiece

“My High” — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

“The Difference” — Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi

“Both of Us” — Jayda G

“10%” — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis (WINNER)

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Kick” — I Arca

“Planet’s Mad” — Baauer

“Energy” — Disclosure

“Bubba” — Kaytranada (WINNER)

“Good Faith” — Madeon

Photo via Joseph Okpako