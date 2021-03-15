The 2021 Grammy Awards winners are in…

Women ruled the ceremony as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had record-breaking nights, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. took home awards in top categories, and Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist.

Bey made history by earning her 28th Grammy, becoming the most-awarded woman ever. Most notably, her Juneteenth release “Black Parade” brought home Best R&B Performance. She also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Meanwhile, Swift became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times with her eighth studio album Folklore. She was nominated in five other categories.

Kaytranada swept dance categories, winning Best Dance Recording for “10%” featuring Kali Uchis. The DJ/producer also won Best Dance/Electronic Album for his second studio album Bubba.

Imanbek‘s “Roses” remix for SAINt JHN earned him Best Remixed Recording.

Congrats to all winners and nominees in all categories. See below and peep the full list here.

2021 Grammy Awards Winners

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish — WINNER

“Don’t Start Now,”Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift — WINNER

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) — WINNER

“If The World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles — WINNER

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — WINNER

“Exile,” Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa — WINNER

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind,” Diplo & Sidepiece

“My High,” Disclosure Featuring Amine & Slowthai

“The Difference,” Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

“Both of Us,” Jayda G

“10%,” Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — WINNER

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I, Arca

Planet’s Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada — WINNER

Good Faith, Madeon

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple — WINNER

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush,” Body Count — WINNER

“Underneath,” Code Orange

“The In-Between,” In This Moment

“Bloodmoney,” Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live,” Power Trip

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday,” Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not,” Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) — WINNER

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes — WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple — WINNER

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhene Aiko Featuring John Legend

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé — WINNER

“All I Need,” Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard

“See Me,” Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Sit on Down,” The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me,” Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You,” Ledisi — WINNER

“Distance,” Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) — WINNER

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monet, Scott Storche & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat — WINNER

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend — WINNER

All Rise, Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé — WINNER

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake Featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak — WINNER

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé) — WINNER

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King’s Disease, Nas — WINNER

The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9″

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill — WINNER

“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“All Night,” Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber — WINNER

“Ocean,” Lady A

“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) — WINNER

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert — WINNER

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt — WINNER

Best Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (Rac Mix),” Rac, remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix),” Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix),” Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) — WINNER

“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix),” Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé — WINNER

“Life Is Good,” Future Featuring Drake

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“Adore You,” Harry Styles,

“Goliath,” Woodkid

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt — WINNER

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top

Source: Billboard | Photo courtesy of Coachella