The 2021 Grammy Awards winners are in…
Women ruled the ceremony as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had record-breaking nights, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. took home awards in top categories, and Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist.
Bey made history by earning her 28th Grammy, becoming the most-awarded woman ever. Most notably, her Juneteenth release “Black Parade” brought home Best R&B Performance. She also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.”
Meanwhile, Swift became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times with her eighth studio album Folklore. She was nominated in five other categories.
Kaytranada swept dance categories, winning Best Dance Recording for “10%” featuring Kali Uchis. The DJ/producer also won Best Dance/Electronic Album for his second studio album Bubba.
Imanbek‘s “Roses” remix for SAINt JHN earned him Best Remixed Recording.
Congrats to all winners and nominees in all categories. See below and peep the full list here.
2021 Grammy Awards Winners
Record of the Year
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish — WINNER
“Don’t Start Now,”Dua Lipa
“Circles,” Post Malone
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift — WINNER
Song of the Year
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) — WINNER
“If The World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles — WINNER
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — WINNER
“Exile,” Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa — WINNER
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind,” Diplo & Sidepiece
“My High,” Disclosure Featuring Amine & Slowthai
“The Difference,” Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
“Both of Us,” Jayda G
“10%,” Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — WINNER
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet’s Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada — WINNER
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple — WINNER
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count — WINNER
“Underneath,” Code Orange
“The In-Between,” In This Moment
“Bloodmoney,” Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live,” Power Trip
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost in Yesterday,” Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not,” Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) — WINNER
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes — WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple — WINNER
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhene Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé — WINNER
“All I Need,” Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
“See Me,” Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit on Down,” The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me,” Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore
“Anything For You,” Ledisi — WINNER
“Distance,” Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) — WINNER
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monet, Scott Storche & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat — WINNER
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend — WINNER
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé — WINNER
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake Featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak — WINNER
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé) — WINNER
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King’s Disease, Nas — WINNER
The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9″
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill — WINNER
“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night,” Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber — WINNER
“Ocean,” Lady A
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
“Some People Do,” Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) — WINNER
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert — WINNER
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt — WINNER
Best Remixed Recording
“Do You Ever (Rac Mix),” Rac, remixer (Phil Good)
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix),” Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix),” Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) — WINNER
“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix),” Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé — WINNER
“Life Is Good,” Future Featuring Drake
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“Adore You,” Harry Styles,
“Goliath,” Woodkid
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt — WINNER
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top
