Bass music king Excision offers headbangers everywhere hope for festival season with a recent social media post concerning his branded events.

As of now, Lost Lands 2021 will proceed as scheduled, from September 24-26 in Legend Valley, Ohio. Tickets for the festival are on sale March 18.

Bass Canyon, another Excision-branded event is still set to take over Washington’s Gorge Ampitheatre in Washington from August 20-22. Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

The Excision team is cautiously optimistic, saying they prioritize the health and safety of patrons ahead of the craving for live music.

Excision shares:

I’m extremely hopeful that it will be safe for events like Lost Lands, Bass Canyon and others to happen this year. But rest assured, if any event date approaches and the conditions are still unsafe at that time, then we will cancel them, or I will not perform at others. Your safety is my number one priority.

See the official statement on Instagram below.

Photo via Graham Jordan