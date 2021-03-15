Steve Aoki has a mega collab with Kiiara and Wiz Khalifa due out this week.

The superstar DJ/producer and Dim Mak founder just announced the news, which continues his strong run of collaborative work to unleash in 2021. With three major artists in the mix, “Used to Be” has automatically captured much attention ahead of its release.

Earlier this year, Aoki dropped his hard-hitting 6OKI – Rave Royale EP, featuring Timmy Trumpet, k?d, Gammer and more. He continued his hot streak with a Willy William team up, “Mambo” featuring El Alfa, Sean Paul, Sfera Ebbasta and Play-N-Skill, and “Give Me The Night” with George Benson.

“Used to Be” will mark Aoki’s first official collab with Wiz. Previously, Aoki and Kiiara worked together on the Neon Future III track, “Be Somebody” with Nicky Romero.

Check back here on Friday to listen!

Steve Aoki & Kiiara – Used to Be ft. Wiz Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki)

Photo via Rukes.com