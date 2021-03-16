Justin Bieber has enlisted in Skrillex and Virtual Riot for his forthcoming album, JUSTICE.

Leading up to the album’s release this Friday, the discovery has surfaced on Reddit, citing Apple Music credits. Both Skrillex and Virtual Riot join TroyBoi, who also collaborates with the Biebs on a bonus track called “REDEYE.”

Breaking down the tracklist, Skrillex appears on “2 Much,” “Somebody” and “Loved By You” featuring Burna Boy with co-writing/production credits on each. “2 Much” is also co-produced with Virtual Riot, with writing credits from historic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Bieber shares of his upcoming sixth album, “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing—and justice—for humanity.”

It’s been six years since Skrillex and Diplo famously released “Where Are Ü Now” with Bieber as an album single. Forever a Jack Ü banger.

Check back here Friday to listen to JUSTICE.