Despite lingering uncertainty, Burning Man moves forward with this year’s theme: Terra Incógnita.

Derived from the Latin phrase “terra incognita,” which translates to “unknown land,” the metaphoric meaning exists in an unexplored space. The unknown is a common theme in 2021 that Burning Man aims to embrace.

Via the Burning Man Journal:

This year’s Burning Man theme is an invitation to emerge from our collective isolation, to explore the unfamiliar contours of a changed world, and to reimagine ourselves, our community, and our culture in ways that might not have been possible before this period of plague and pause.

The concept invites the community back to Black Rock Desert in 1990, when organizers had no idea what they might find on their journey of creative discovery. Recapturing that spirit and resetting the mindset, Terra Incógnita has potential to surprise and amaze all over again from a new perspective.

Burning Man shares:

It is in that spirit that we propose it as a watchword for this new age of exploration, fueled not by dreams of conquest but by a passion to rediscover ourselves – and each other – in a radically altered psychic and social landscape.

Burning Man’s most recent update, posted a month ago, revealed there are “too many unknowns” to determine whether a 2021 Black Rock City gathering can happen. Read the post here.

Source: Burning Man Journal | Photo courtesy of Burning Man