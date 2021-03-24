Imagine Music Festival just unleashed a massive lineup for 2021.

Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, and Kaskade headline, with special guest Griffyn and a Good Faith Live set from Madeon. In addition, Fisher headlines the Disco Inferno stage and Liquid Stranger leads a Wakaan Takeover.

The b2b action on this lineup is something to behold — with Kayzo b2b Subtronics, GHOST RYDR aka Ghastly b2b JOYRYDE, Carnage b2b Borgore, Adventure Club b2b Riot Ten, Virtual Riot b2b Barely Alive and Champagne Drip b2b LUZCID.

Like countless other music festivals, Imagine was forced to cancel ahead of one of its biggest years ever in 2020. If all goes to plan, this year should make up for it and then some.

The 3-day festival and camping experience is scheduled to take place September 17 -19, 2021 in Chattahoochee Hills, GA. More info and tickets here.

Imagine Music Festival

Photo via Rukes.com