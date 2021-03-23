As festival season draws near, the coronavirus vaccine is giving hope that some events may be able to take place in 2021. In this case, we see Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell with a smile on his face as he proudly states, “We’re growing closer.”

In the video below, Farrell gleams, “I hold in my hands my license to party! It’s my COVID-19 vaccination receipt! I will see you at Lollapalooza soon!” The recording was taken days ago and has received much excitement from fans everywhere.

He follows up with an important message: “I was inspired at the moment because I just assumed that everyone knows what the deal is by now (mask up social distance and get vaccinated). That’s really really what we still need to do… but party right now? We’re just wasting our time. It’s not personal- it’s not political.”

Lolla was forced to cancel in 2020, but quickly adapted with a special virtual edition of the festival. The event hosted Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, ZHU, WHIPPED CREAM, Boombox Cartel, CloZee, 4B and more. Watch the replay here.

If Farrell is any indication, this year looks much more optimistic.

Sign up here to stay in the loop.

I was inspired at the moment because I just assumed that everyone knows what the deal is by now (mask up social distance and get vaccinated). That’s really really what we still need to do… but party right now? We’re just wasting our time. It’s not personal- it’s not political. — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) March 23, 2021

Photo Credit: Charles Reagan Hackleman