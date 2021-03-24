After a magical first edition in 2019, Tomorrowland will return to the breathtaking French ski resort of Alpe d’Huez for the second edition of Tomorrowland Winter in 2022. The story of Tomorrowland Winter continues from March 19-26, 2022 and the People of Tomorrow will unite again for an adventure of a lifetime filled with snow, music and undiscovered secrets – high up in the beautiful surroundings of the French mountains. Pre-registrations are now open on tomorrowland.com.

The original second edition of Tomorrowland Winter was canceled just before the start in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to organize a festival in Alpe d’Huez in 2021 either, but Tomorrowland is convinced that this will be possible again next winter. After a two-year break, the festival will return to Alpe d’Huez from March 19-26, 2022 to organize the ultimate musical winter sports holiday – gathering the world’s best DJs in the village and on the mountains at its dazzling stages, which Tomorrowland is renowned for all around the world.

As a tribute to this year’s Tomorrowland Winter, which cannot take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tomorrowland will air a 2.5-hour long show with spectacular views of Alpe d’Huez and the surrounding mountains on Thursday March 25 at 8:00 PST. Martin Solveig x Kungs, Klingande and Ofenbach will each deliver an exclusive performance at a stunning altitude of more than 2,100 meters.

Martin Solveig said, “The COVID-19 pandemic made us realize how precious small things are. We’re on top of the world here at Alpe d’Huez and feel very lucky to be part of this. It’s our first time playing a b2b set together, really exciting!”

Stay tuned for the full lineup next year as it comes out!

Photo via Fille Roelants for Tomorrowland Winter