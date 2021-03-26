North Coast Music Festival lays claim to Labor Day Weekend in Chicagoland with the announcement of its 2021 lineup. The three-day fest sees Kaskade, Louis the Child, GRiZ, Ganja White Night, Zeds Dead and Rezz headlining.

Staying true to the city’s love for house music, Chicago native and tech house extraordinaire Green Velvet will perform. Alongside him are Chris Lake, Claude VonStroke, and Testpilot on the tech-heavy side of the lineup.

But there is definitely something for everyone, with a Wakaan Takeover, Whethan, San Holo, NGHTMRE, Lane 8 and too many more to name. And yes, even the undercard is solid, featuring Inzo, Dani Deahl and several up-and-comers.

When the festival returns September 3-5, 2021, it will be relocated from the Huntington Bank Pavilion to Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. A map of the new grounds has been released, with organizers saying they are excited about the viewing opportunities the stadium provides.

Organizers have also addressed the ongoing pandemic and assure attendees of their commitment to safety. Full details are included in the Instagram post below and tickets are on sale today.

North Coast Music Festival 2021

Photo courtesy of North Coast