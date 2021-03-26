With only a little less than two months until EDC Las Vegas is proposed to go forward, May 21-23, Insomniac Events and founder Pasquale Rotella are still waiting to hear from the state of Nevada as to whether they are allowed to throw the event.

Typically, fans will have hotels and travel booked out months and months in advance for the epic annual event, but given the global pandemic last year, everything is a bit less certain and that has “Headliners” begging for answers. Rotella has given semi-regular updates on the situation, but he’s still held back by the local government as he’s intent on throwing the event in May.

“To the Headliners asking that we move the show now, I hear your concerns,” he wrote on Instagram. “We also need to consider the Headliners who have struggled through this year & need EDC and the support of our community in their lives. We’d love to be able to pull the show off and bring light back into their lives sooner rather than later, but if the show ends up happening in October, we’ll still be able to share the magic of EDC together.”

The debate over whether an event with over a hundred thousand people per day in the midst of a global pandemic (waning or not) outweighs the attendees’ safety is perhaps a discussion for another day, but we won’t have an answer until “April 8th or sooner.”

