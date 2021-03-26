After waiting for over a year, ZHU’s next album, Dreamland 2021, will finally be released on April 30.

Today, as the album pre-save/pre-order launched, ZHU shared his new single – the elegant, poetic and supremely danceable “Sky Is Crying” ft. Yuna. ZHU and Yuna wrote “Sky Is Crying” with Aaron Leibowitz, whose sensual saxophone plays out the track.

ZHU says, “I’m excited to share this next body of work with everyone as the world starts to move once again.”

Check out “Sky Is Crying” below and Pre-Save / Pre-Order DREAMLAND 2021 here.

Photo via Joey Vitalari