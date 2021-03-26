Ranger Trucco continues building his name as a tech house up-and-comer with his latest EP, Pretty Girls. Released on Space Yacht, the project adds two new tracks, “Pretty Girls” and “The Giver,” to Ranger Trucco’s growing discography.

“Pretty Girls” is an ode to party girls everywhere. The song pairs an infectious beat, memorable lyrics and tech-y elements. Ranger Trucco lends his own vocals to the made-for-the-dancefloor track, saying “Pretty girls don’t wait for lines, they do them in the bathroom.” You’ve got to love the wordplay there.

Meanwhile, “The Giver” offers a groovier style of house, blending disco with tech elements. With a more subtle melody in this song, the irresistible beat shines through on this laid back and fun track.

Ranger Trucco released his debut EP, Tiffany in December 2020 via Space Yacht and is becoming a regular name on the LA-based collective’s roaster. Since then, he has appeared Space Yacht’s Tech My House Vol. 1 compilation album with “Sunday Best.” Previously, Ranger Trucco has also appeared on the on Night Bass Freshmen Vol. 4 with “Ear Ringing.”

Listen here!

Ranger Trucco — Pretty Girls EP

Connect with Ranger Trucco

SoundCloud | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter