Ultra Music Festival faces a legal battle over ticket refunds, or lack thereof.

A newly-filed class-action lawsuit specifically targets Event Entertainment Group, the company behind Ultra, for withholding ticket refunds for the event originally scheduled for March 20-22 of last year.

Ultra 2020 was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and has yet to take place. Last March, attendees were given the option to hold on to their tickets for 2021 or 2022.

The lawsuit filed in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County states:

Ultra engaged in unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices by advertising, offering, and promoting the festival, taking individuals’ money to attend said advertised festival, cancelling the festival, and then failing to provide ticket purchasers with the option of receiving a refund, effectively shifting all risk and costs of Ultra’s decision to cancel the Event to the consumers.

“It is totally unconscionable for the promoters to withhold refunds for two plus years, and for the City of Miami to allow it, with no guarantees that this event will be able to take place in 2022 or 2023,” Attorney Marcus Corwin asserts via press release.

Corwin is reportedly involved with another lawsuit against Event Entertainment Group — the suits will be combined moving forward as parties work toward a settlement.

At the time of this writing, Ultra has not publicly addressed the claims.

Source: Miami Herald | Photo via Rukes.com