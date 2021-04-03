On the one-year anniversary of his first live stream in lockdown, Baauer is throwing BOPFEST, an online music festival of wild proportions.

The lineup features winners of Baauer’s Twitch beat battles (dubbed “bop battles,” hence the name of the festival) such as Kyyhky, RamonPang, and Sim Fane, as well as fellow Twitch streamers Good Times Ahead and X&G. The festival is a celebration of the collaborative, DIY spirit that Baauer has curated in his Twitch community. Along with a brand-new musical performance from Baauer, BOPFEST will feature unannounced special guests, and original comedic sketches from the producer.

Yes, you read that correctly.

“I am so proud and happy that the community came together to make this event happen, and I’m inspired by all their talent.” – Baauer

See the full lineup below and RSVP here!