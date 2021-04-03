The California Department of Public Health announced the state will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15 as the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 nears a record low. But what does that mean for us?

It depends what tier your particular county is in — purple being the most at-risk and yellow being the most moderate. According to ABC 7, “Indoor concerts and theater performances aren’t allowed in [purple] tier. They are allowed in the red tier, but at 10% capacity for venues of up to 1,500 people and 20% capacity for venues with capacity greater than that. Capacity limits increase in the lower tiers.”

ABC 7 continues, “Private events, including receptions or conferences, are allowed only outdoors in the purple tier and will be limited to 25 people. They’re allowed indoors in the red tier, but limited to 50 people. However, that capacity increases to 200 people if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination.”

22% of the over-16 population in California have been fully vaccinated, and 40% have received at least one dose of the vaccination in California. In Los Angeles, the most populous county in the state, a little over 20% of people over 16 have been fully vaccinated and a little over 38% have received their first dose.

Only 2 counties in the state are at yellow tier and only 3 are are purple, leaving 97%, or nearly 40 million people, in the red and orange tiers.

As vaccinations continue, cases will continue to go down and more establishments will be able to open at higher and higher capacities. And while the new changes announced by the CDPH are promising, it doesn’t mean that you’ll be able to attend your favorite nightclub in the next couple weeks.

Keep wearing a mask, encourage those around you who haven’t been vaccinated to do so, and let’s keep our friends and family safe until we’re able to party together once again.

via ABC 7 | Photo via Rukes.com