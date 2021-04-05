Elohim and GRiZ just revealed their first collaboration together — and it’s absolute music to our ears!

In sharing a preview of the song on social media, GRiZ confirms the track title “Bring Me Back” and describes the production as a “super wavy house tune.” Elohim’s vocals glide over a subtle, gorgeous soundscape in the 15-second teaser, with ultra groovy energy and echoing features that glow up the overall mood.

Elohim took the virtual stage for GRiZ’s GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival back in December, demonstrating her creative prowess and live performance flair. Both GRiZ and Elohim pour everything they have into their music — and a collaboration together is destined to further showcase their passion for each other’s artistic mission.

Preview “Bring Me Back” here and check back Friday to listen in full!

Elohim x GRiZ – Bring Me Back (Preview)

Pre-save: https://elohim.lnk.to/BringMeBack