Since NFTs entered the wider public view recently, artists have been aiming to create innovative collectibles. Tomorrow, Don Diablo is dropping the world’s first full-length concert NFT, ‘Destination Hexagonia.’

Don Diablo sold his first NFT, GΞNΞSIS, last month and it went for $200,000, one of the highest debut prices for a one of one NFT art piece debut.

Speaking about his upcoming drop Don said, “My GΞNΞSIS drop went beyond all my expectations, and that really inspired me. I immediately felt such a warm welcome into the NFT community, and with that feel a responsibility to continue to push things further into the future and keep disrupting status quo. At this point we almost feel like this particular piece has become priceless because we worked on it for almost a year and put an incredible amount of love and effort into it. What’s next? I’ve got some incredibly exciting collaborations lined up and I can not wait to share it with the world very soon, this is just the beginning.”

Promising to give back to the NFT community, a large portion of the profits from the sale of ‘Destination Hexagonia’ will go to the HEXAGON Foundation, which Don has created in order to help artists in the NFT space. The foundation will enable artists to apply for support with everything that helps them to create, share and sell their art.

The full ONE HOUR film, which also comes with a physical piece, will be available for auction Friday April 9th at https://superrare.co/dondiablo.​

Photo via Rukes.com