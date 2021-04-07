Collectively, Kayzo and Sullivan King have worked with Our Last Night, blessthefall, Memphis May Fire, Underoath, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Atreyu, and more. However, the two haven’t officially collaborated since 2015 on “Till We Die.”

Next week, the two are finally getting together again to release their new song “Domination.” Oh, and did we mention it’s with Papa Roach?

KAYZO SULLIVAN KING PAPA ROACH DOMINATION BUCKLE UPPPP, ITS GONNA GET ROWDY 4/16 pic.twitter.com/kbnwdv5hFx — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) April 7, 2021

You can hear a bit of the track from when Kayzo played Ultra Taiwan last year — the clip is at 54:00.

Photo via OHDAGYO.com