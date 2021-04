Today, Resorts World Las Vegas announced that DJ and producer Zedd will headline Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas’s newest day and nightlife experiences opening this summer at the city’s most anticipated resort. At the first resort to be built on the Strip in more than a decade, Zedd’s inaugural residency will be the first of an exciting group of talent to grace Resorts World Las Vegas’s stages.

Zedd’s residency will include performances at Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub, the first venues to open in the United States from Zouk Group, Singapore’s leading lifestyle and entertainment company that has been at the forefront of pioneering music movements in Asia for over 29 years.

“Las Vegas has become a massive part of my life. Having the opportunity to play so many shows there throughout the years has made it like a second home to me. My Vegas shows have become a central hub to connect with fans, friends and artists from all over the world,” said Zedd. “I couldn’t be more excited to create a brand new and exciting show at my new home at Resorts World Las Vegas with Zouk Group.”

“After several iconic performances at Zouk Group venues over the last decade, we are proud to now partner with Zedd and continue our longstanding relationship with him,” said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. “To provide such a visionary in the music industry with a brand-new stage at the Strip’s newest resort is truly an honor, and guests can expect an immersive show experience that extends well beyond a traditional DJ set.”

Performance dates and ticket information coming soon.

Photo via Rukes.com