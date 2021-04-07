Today RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced their inevitable return to center stage in Los Angeles, taking over the colossal haunts of Banc of California Stadium on Friday, November 12 for what will become their biggest headlining show to date. This first ever electronic music headlined concert at the stadium signals brighter days ahead soundtracked by the impending reveal of the band’s time in studio isolation. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting April 14 at 12pm PT at http://solangeles.rufusdusol. com/.

For RÜFÜS’s Banc of California debut they will be joined by fellow Australian live-electronic icons Flight Facilities, a group that has fused the vibe and sensibilities of the Gold Coast with a multi-era approach to production and curation. They too have hinted at new music ahead, a welcomed addition to the night’s wide reaching cauldron of classics, fresh material, and specially tailored live renditions.

The band has also tapped their longtime collaborators and Lightning in a Bottle producers Do LaB to bring their signature art installation magic to the event. Do LaB played a key role in RÜFÜS DU SOL’s stateside explosion, powering their first Los Angeles breakout dates. The two entities will further their deep and creative relationship with new immersive design work specially tailored for this groundbreaking show.

Three years following the release of SOLACE, RÜFÜS DU SOL are prepared to revitalize the senses and further their shared journey with fans around the world. Stay locked…..